Civilians evacuated from Izyum in Kharkov region to Russia — administration

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Evacuation of residents from Izyum, Kharkov Region, to Russia is underway, Vladislav Sokolov, head of the civil-military administration of the Izyum district, said in the video provided to TASS by the Kharkov Region’s civil-military administration.

"We have started evacuation, however at a slow pace, but we are evacuating them here, into Russian territory, to the extent possible. Here they are being welcomed at a migration center and given psychological and humanitarian assistance. I think we will keep rescuing people and taking them here," Sokolov said.

According to Sokolov, Izyum "is in a very poor condition, as there is too much destruction. The situation is grave."

On Friday, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the civil-military administration of the Kharkov region, said that people were being evacuated from Izyum, Shevchenkovo, Balakleya and Kupyansk.