Blinken unexpectedly visiting Kiev — AFP

PARIS, September 8. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Thursday on an unexpected visit to Kiev to discuss military assistance, AFP reported.

According to the French news agency, the US high-profile official will discuss giving some $2.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries. The visit is Blinken’s second to the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russia’s special military operation, AFP said.

The Associated Press said Blinken had arrived in Ukraine to demonstrate US support.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday citing a Department of State official that the US Secretary of State would announce allocating some $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine and 18 more countries. These funds would come on top of a $675 million package announced on Thursday by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.