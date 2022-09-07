Armenia not scared of secondary sanctions due to cooperation with Russia, says PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Yerevan is not afraid of secondary Western sanctions because of cooperation with Moscow, and Armenia needs to work on shaping new opportunities, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Being afraid is not a very useful stance. We need to work on tackling the threats that emerge, and try not just to spot the opportunities that arise, but also to work towards advancing new prospects. We can really see that today," he said, answering a question on whether Yerevan fears secondary sanctions because of the stepped-up ties with Moscow.

Pashinyan added that cooperation with Russia on food and energy security is especially important for Armenia.

"Thanks to the decisions taken by the Russian president, the Russian government, we have been able to manage these threats together. It would have been very difficult for Armenia to cope alone," he explained, and stressed that he was impressed by Moscow's promptness in responding to Yerevan's requests.