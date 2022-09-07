Over 450 Donbass residents killed in Ukrainian aggression since Feburary — LPR diplomat

LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. More than 450 civilian residents of Donbass were killed and over 3,500 were injured in acts of aggression committed by the Kiev government’s forces, Lugansk People’s Republic Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik has said.

"Over the 200 days of escalation of the Kiev government’s aggression against Donbass, beginning from February 17, 2022, a total of 452 civilians, including 23 children, were killed in DPR and LPR," the ambassador wrote in his Telegram channel.

In his words, 3,565 civilians were injured, including 233 children.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics.