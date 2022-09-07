Truss, Biden agree to strengthen US-UK defense union — premier’s office

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two states, including in the defense area, the UK premier’s office said after their Tuesday’s phone talk.

"The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the Special Relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world," the office said in a statement.

"They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS," the document says. The leaders also "reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies" and ensuring that Russia is defeated in Ukraine.