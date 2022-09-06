Capacity of Zaporozhye NPP reactor reduced again amid shelling — local official

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The capacity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)'s Unit 6 was reduced again amid continuous shelling on Tuesday, a local official said.

"As a result of Zaporozhye NPP’s shelling by Ukrainian militants, the capacity of the NPP’s Power Unit 6 was reduced to 135 MW," the chairman of the non-governmental association We are together with Russia Vladimir Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the unit’s capacity was reduced to 150 MW for the same reason.