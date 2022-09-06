Protests in Germany will intensify due to price hike — lawmaker

BERLIN, September 6. /TASS/. The inflation rate in Germany may contribute to growing of the protest sentiment, member of the Energy and Climate Committee of the German parliament (Bundestag), Steffen Kotre told TASS.

"Protests will become stronger in Germany," the lawmaker said. "Citizens understand they will not have money to settle bills soon. That’s why protests are inevitable. I hope they will prompt the federal government to review the nuclear power industry and abolish sanctions against Russia," Kotre said.

Protest actions took place earlier in several cities in Eastern Germany.

Inflation accelerated to 7.9% in annual terms in August, the German statistical service reported earlier.