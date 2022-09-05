Joint forces advance on Ugledar direction, enemy retreats — DPR authorities

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The joint forces advance on the Ugledar direction, with the Ukrainian side abandoning the line of defense and retreating with casualties, First Deputy Minister of Information of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Russian TV Monday.

"There is progress at the frontline; there is progress on the Ugledar direction. In some settlements there, the enemy is abandoning the line of defense and is retreating with casualties," he said.

Bezsonov added that the joint forces have entrenched on the outskirts of Pervomayskoye and advance on the Gorlovka direction. According to the official, the frontline is currently static, but the artillery is working actively, causing colossal casualties to the enemy.