Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats invited to UNSC meeting on Ukraine Sep 22 — French envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 1. /TASS/. The September 22 session of the United Nations Security Council, which will focus on Ukraine, will be held as a ministerial meeting, so the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba - will be invited to attend it, French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday.

France is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in September.

"On Thursday the 22nd of September in the morning, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs (Catherine Colonna - TASS) will preside over a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine," he said.

"It’s a ministerial meeting on Ukraine. So all of the ministers of the Security Council will be invited. And so, by default, the Russian minister as well, and since it's a meeting on Ukraine, Ukraine will also be invited," he said adding "So the minister from Ukraine will also be invited.".