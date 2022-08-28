IAEA assembles team to travel to ZNPP — report

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency has put together a team that is expected to travel to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

According to the report, it will be led by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and will include 13 other experts from mostly neutral countries. Representatives of neither the United States nor Britain are not on the list of members.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have inflicted several strikes on the territory of the station in recent days, using, in particular, drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the infrastructure and the area of the nuclear waste repository, which raises the risk of radiation leaks.