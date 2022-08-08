UN secretary-general welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urges all sides to observe it, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel," Dujarric said in a statement. "The Secretary-General calls on all sides to observe the ceasefire."

The secretary-general also "commends Egypt for its efforts carried out, in close coordination with the UN, to help restore calm."

The Israeli Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

On Sunday, the Israeli government confirmed that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would come into force from 23:30 local time. However, Israel has warned that it would use force in case the ceasefire is violated.