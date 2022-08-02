Cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy must be exempt from sanctions — Hungary

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. International cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy must be exempt from all kinds of economic sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

"We have to make sure that nuclear energy will not fall under any regimes of sanctions. And we have to make sure as well that any form of international cooperation regarding nuclear energy will not fall under restrictions," he told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Monday.

In the diplomat’s words, any sanctions-related developments in this area would "restrict the sovereign right of all countries to create their national energy mix on their own, which is definitely a national competence."

"Use of nuclear energy allows us to reduce dependency on the turbulence on the global energy market," he added.

Russia and Hungary are cooperating in the field of nuclear power generation. On July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reaffirmed their intention to develop the Paks-2 nuclear power plant project, expected to go into operation by 2030.