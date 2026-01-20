Russia may enter top-10 global poultry meat exporters by end of 2025

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. By the end of 2025, Russia may enter the top ten global exporters of poultry meat and edible offal, the Federal Center for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) reported.

According to preliminary expert estimates, in 2025 Russia exported about 460,000 tons of poultry meat and edible offal worth more than $940 mln. Shipment volumes rose by 9% in physical terms and by 16% in value.

"By the end of 2025, Russia may overtake France and enter the top ten global exporters of poultry meat and edible offal," Agroexport said.

It was noted that the five largest importers of Russian poultry products by value are China, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

It was also noted that as recently as 2019, Russia was a net importer of poultry meat and edible offal, with imports exceeding exports.