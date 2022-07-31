Vucic expresses hope for detente in Kosovo on August 1

BELGRADE, August 1. /TASS/. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic hopes that detente in Kosovo and Metohija will take place on Monday.

"I believe we <...> will have good news appeared any time soon. I hope de-escalation will be if not tonight than tomorrow and we will have time to get prepared for a talk and attempt to find a tradeoff solution and keep the peace," Vucic said on the air with the Pink TV Channel.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija deteriorated dramatically on Sunday evening after Kosovo’s police had closed the checkpoint at the border with Serbia. In response, Serbs in the north of Kosovo took to the streets and blocked key highways. Police and the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, were pulled to the bridge across the Ibar River, which links Kosovska Mitrovica’s northern and southern parts.