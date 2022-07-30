Ukraine’s Armed Forces use HIMARS to shelll civilian infrastructure in Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine constantly use HIMARS to shell civilian infrastructure and settlements in the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye region, member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The Zelensky regime is primarily at war with civilians and civilian facilities," he said, adding "they also use HIMARS, they constantly shell railway tracks."

Rogov added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also create a direct threat to the employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) in Energodar and thus preventing their visit to the facility.