Russian senior diplomat, UN coordinator discuss humanitarian aid to Syria

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis Muhannad Hadi discussed the tasks of comprehensive humanitarian aid to Syrians along the UN track at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"A detailed discussion was held of the tasks of comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syria along the UN lines, taking into account Resolution 2642 of the UN Security Council. The Russian side noted the necessity of bringing international aid to Syria in compliance with the guiding principles of humanitarian aid provided for in Resolution 46/182 of the UN General Assembly and of bolstering cooperation with the Syrian government while respecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Russian diplomatic agency added that during the meeting the sides discussed "the issues of ensuring the conscientious and effective implementation of all the elements of Resolution 2642 of the UN Security Council, including not only work of a trans-border mechanism for supplies to Idlib but also the efforts of the UN’s humanitarian wing on early restoration and expansion of internal access from Damascus to all Syria’s regions." "Separate attention was given to the modalities of organizing regular informal dialogue at the UN," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The meeting was held at the request of the UN official.