White House silent on agenda of Biden’s upcoming phone call with Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The White House refrained from disclosing potential topics that US President Joe Biden plans to discuss during the upcoming phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

"I’m not going lay out the agenda of what potentially will happen on that call," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said during the briefing Monday.

"We have kept the lines of communication open with China having staff to staff conversation. The President spoke to, as you know, President Xi back in March. I’m not going to get ahead of the President or any announcement or confirmation," she added.

Earlier, Biden told reporters that he plans to have a phone call with the Chinese leader next week.

On November 16, Biden and Xi Jinping had an online meeting. Last time, the two leaders communicated on March 18 via video conference.