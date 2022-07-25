North Korea’s KCNA accuses US of ‘biological terrorism’

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) voiced allegations that the United States set up a global network of biological laboratories, including on the territory of Ukraine, to produce ‘biochemical weapons,’ the agency reported on its official website.

"Today the US has not only set up many biological labs in tens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, in disregard of the international treaties and agreements but also sped up the development of bio-chemical weapons threatening the life and security of mankind," the agency reported.

According to KCNA, "It has been known that the distribution chart on biological labs, established by the U.S. in different parts of the world, are coincided with the chart on areas of diseases and viruses broke out in the world in recent years."

Early last month, the Pentagon released a factsheet saying that over the past 20 years the US authorities supported 46 various civilian laboratories and health care centers in Ukraine as part of peaceful programs.

Previously, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that during the special military operation in Ukraine Russian forces unearthed evidence pointing to an emergency cleanup by the Kiev regime of traces of a military biological program, carried out in Ukraine and bankrolled by the US Defense Department.

According to Konashenkov, staff from these Pentagon-run Ukrainian-based labs revealed the emergency disposal of particularly dangerous pathogens on February 24, namely, the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on March 9, speaking at a hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate, that there were facilities in Ukraine that did research in the field of biology and that Washington was trying to prevent them from falling under the control of Russian forces.