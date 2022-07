MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is on a visit to the Russian capital, the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

"The Hungarian Foreign Minister is in Moscow today," the diplomatic mission confirmed.

Szijjarto met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on February 1. The talks lasted about an hour and a half and covered a wide range of issues, from energy and industry to healthcare, food and space exploration.