London seeks clarification from Russia about reports UK national died in DPR

LONDON, July 15. /TASS/. London is seeking urgent clarification from Russia about news reports that UK national Paul Urey, who was held in the Donetsk People’s Republic, has died, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are urgently seeking clarification from the Russian government on media reports that a British aid worker has died in Ukraine," the statement said.

It said the UK is raising this issue with the Ukrainian government and continues to be in contact with the family.

The Briton was taken prisoner by the People's Militia of the DPR back in April, accused of mercenarism, commanding military operations, recruiting and training other mercenaries for the armed formations of Ukraine. Urey's relatives and the charity Presidium Network that he volunteered for, said that he was in humanitarian mission in Ukraine, going there after the outbreak of the conflict.

The commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daria Morozova, said on Telegram on Friday that Urey was under severe stress and died on July 10 due to chronic illnesses and depression. He was held in one of the local penitentiary institutions. Morozova said that his initial medical examination diagnosed him with insulin-dependent diabetes, damage to the respiratory system, kidneys, and some cardiovascular diseases.

She said he was provided with "appropriate medical assistance", but the British government ignored "even the possibility of talks" to return Urey to his homeland as part of a prisoner swap. Urey’s family confirmed to the British media that he suffered from diabetes.

Morozova said that Urey was a mercenary and professional soldier who had participated in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine. Urey’s relatives told British news media that he had never served in the UK’s armed forces, but traveled to hot spots on "humanitarian missions".