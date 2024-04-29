About 200 people taking part in protest action in Washington University — organizer

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. About two hundred people are taking part in the protest action against Israel’s activities in the Gaza Strip.

The action is taking place for the fourth day in a row in the campus of The George Washington University, Fareed Musa, one of the organizers of the tent camp set up by protesters, told TASS.

" We have been protesting in the campus for four days against the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza. About 200 of us have gathered here. DC [District of Columbia - TASS] residents need to know that Palestinians are being suppressed. We are here to show solidarity with our brothers," the activist said.

The tent camp was set on the University courtyard and in the street adjacent to it.