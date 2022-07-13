Plant in Novaya Kakhovka comes under Ukrainian military’s shelling — source

KHERSON, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried another missile strike on the city of Novaya Kakhovka, an emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.

"A missile has hit the Sokol plant area," he said, adding that the attack had come from territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the source, Russian air defenses destroyed five missiles fired by the Ukrainian military from the direction of the Bashtanka settlement. The fragments of two missiles fell in an area near the plant. There have been no immediate reports of damage to civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian military keeps bombarding settlements in the Kherson Region after Kiev lost control of it. Novaya Kakhovka was attacked with US-made HIMARS rocket systems on Monday night. Apart from damaging buildings, the shelling detonated mineral fertilizer depots. The city’s authorities said that seven people had been killed in the strike, dozens had suffered injuries and another seven had gone missing.