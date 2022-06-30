LPR’s Privolye taken under control by LPR forces — source

LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. The city of Privolye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), where Ukrainian troops organized a combat emplacement and munitions depots, has been taken under control by LPR and Russian forces, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Thursday.

"The union forces have taken control of Privilye (a suburb of Lisichansk - TASS), having crossed the Seversky Donets River," he said.

Last week, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said that Ukrainian troops had organized a combat emplacement and munitions depots in Privolye and were keeping civilians in its basement premises.