MFA warns weapon supplies threaten security not only in Ukraine, but also outside it

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday said arms deliveries to Kiev by Western countries threaten security not only in Ukraine, but also outside the country.

"The US and its allies don’t stop inundating Ukraine with weapons," she said at a news conference. "According to Western experts, the total amount of military, financial and humanitarian assistance that was pledged for Ukraine has reached more than $80 billion since January 24 of this year, of which 45% is exclusively military support."

"Arms deliveries create security threats not only in Ukraine, but also outside it," the diplomat continued. "I’ll say it again: Thousands of MANPADS Stinger and MANPATS Javelin, grenade launchers and other means of combat could and will end up in the black markets of the whole world."

"Law enforcement agencies in some countries in Western and Eastern Europe have already noted a significant increase in the volume of criminal trafficking in weapons that come from the Kiev-controlled territory," Zakharova said. "Don’t say later that you weren’t forewarned. We are warning you every day: Everything that is supplied to the territory of Ukraine as weapons - everything - will find its way back, through the black market, including and primarily to Europe".