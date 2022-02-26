Hungary not to block sanctions against Russia - Orban

VIENNA, February 26. /TASS/. Hungary will not block any sanctions slapped on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

"Hungary made clear that we support all the sanctions, so we will block nothing, so what the prime ministers of the European Union are able to agree, we accept it and we support it," he said quoted by Reuters as saying. ""This is the time to be united, it is a war."

Orban also called for efforts to reach peace in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

Western countries have condemned the Russian operation and imposed sanctions, both individual and sectoral, including against Russia’s state debt and banking sector, and are also making threats of more restrictions.