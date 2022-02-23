German regulator has final say on Nord Stream 2, despite pause in certification

BERLIN, February 23. /TASS/. The final decision on the certification of Nord Stream 2 will be made by the German Federal Network Agency - the recent developments have not changed the situation in this regard, German government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit said on Wednesday.

"Nothing has changed in the procedure, the Federal Network Agency has a final say in this," he said answering a question from TASS. Hebeshtreit does not think that the new energy security report will reach the regulator within a few weeks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Tuesday, the German government stops the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"The situation today is radically different, and therefore, in the light of the recent developments, we must reevaluate it with regard to Nord Stream 2. Today I asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs to withdraw a report with an energy security analysis from the Federal Network Agency," Scholz said. "This is a technical but necessary administrative and legal step, without it the pipeline’s certification cannot happen," he added. "Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be launched," Scholz said.

Nord Stream 2 AG needed to be registered as an independent transport operator in order to launch the gas pipeline. On November 16, 2021, the German Federal Network Agency suspended certification due to organizational and legal issues.

On December 29, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and its partners had completed Nord Stream 2 and stressed that as soon as partners in Europe decide to start work, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately begin to flow there. Putin expressed confidence that the launch of Nord Stream 2 would lead to lower gas prices in Europe.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.