London’s latest sanctions illegitimate — Russian embassy

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Britain has dismissed as illegitimate the sanctions against Russia, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday.

"In connection with Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics the British Foreign office expressed a strong protest and the British government introduced sanctions that are illegitimate from the standpoint of international law," the embassy’s official told TASS about Wednesday’s invitation of ambassador Andrey Kelin to the Foreign Office.

"We feel no illusions retarding the main thrust of Britain’s diplomatic efforts, being exerted within a narrow circle of select few. London has little interest in settling the crisis in Ukraine. It prefers to score political points on fanning tensions. It is no secret to us that Britain’s sanctions would be imposed on our country in any case. This becomes clear the moment you see the Foreign Office’s demands for pulling Russian troops out of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics, because it is well known that none have been moved there," the embassy said.