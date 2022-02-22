Head of the LPR thanks Putin for recognizing Donbass republics

LUGANSK, February 22. /TASS/. The head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing the republics of Donbass.

"On behalf of all residents of the Lugansk People's Republic, I express my huge, sincere gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing Donbass!" Pasechnik said.

He voiced confidence that together the LPR and Russia "will be able to revive and multiply the former glory of the region, provide residents with stability and confidence in the future." "The most important thing is that we have gained reliable confidence for a peaceful, prosperous future," the head of the republic noted.

"Our hopes and dreams have become a reality: the Lugansk People's Republic is recognized by the most powerful and great state - the Russian Federation!" the head of the republic stressed.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid were signed with their leaders.