Johnson tells Zelensky Russia’s ‘invasion’ of Ukraine imminent

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Russia’s "invasion" of Ukraine is allegedly possible in the near future.

"Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelensky that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days," the statement made public following a phone conversation of the two leaders said.

"The leaders agreed that the West needed to support Ukraine in the event of an invasion but should continue to pursue a diplomatic solution until the last possible second," the statement noted.

The West and Kiev have been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.