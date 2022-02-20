EU condemns Donbass shelling, but commends Kiev’s 'restraint'

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. The European Union condemns the massive shelling of civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, which constitutes a "clear violation" of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian norms, but "commends Ukraine’s posture of restraint" in the face of provocations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The document makes no mention of the fact that intense shelling has already prompted massive evacuations of Donbass residents to Russia. However, it says that Brussels does not believe into reports of Kiev’s preparations for an onslaught.

"The EU condemns the use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian law. We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint in the face of continued provocations and efforts at destabilization," Borrell said, without specifying what he meant by "provocations."

"The EU is extremely concerned that staged events, as noted recently, could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation," he said, calling on all sides to provide the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) with full access "without restrictions" to all areas of Ukraine.

However, according to the document, "the EU sees no grounds for allegations coming from the non-governmental controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of a possible Ukrainian attack."

The statement also contains a call to Russia "to engage in meaningful dialogue" and "de-escalate."

Borrell reiterated that any Russian military action against Ukraine would entail "massive consequences and severe costs in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners."

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities. All-out mobilization was announced in the republics on Saturday.