Donetsk says situation remains critical along line of contact

DONETSK, February 19. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the People’s Militia in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Eduard Basurin on Saturday said the situation along the line of contact remained critical as the Ukrainian forces continued shelling civilian infrastructure.

"The situation along the line of contact remains critical," he said. "Ukrainian forces continue the shelling of civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the peacefule population of our republic."

The situation along the contact line in Donbass took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent months. There have been no reports of deaths but one civilian was injured and the shelling damaged some civilian facilities.