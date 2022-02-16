Putin, Lukashenko to discuss security, sanctions at meeting — top diplomat

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will discuss security and countering Western sanctions at their upcoming meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Yes, such a meeting of our leaders is planned. As usual, any issues may be discussed there. We have offered our suggestions on the topics that will be raised during this meeting by President Lukashenko," he said, "Of course, the security situation, the situation with trade and economic cooperation, the sanctions confrontation with Western countries will be touched upon."

"We'll wait for the outcome of the meeting. I think that perhaps the heads of state will go to the press after the meeting and tell the press what was discussed during the talks," Makei added.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian and Belarusian presidents would meet before the end of the week.