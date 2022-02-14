Russia hopes Libya’s new government will unify society, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Libya’s new cabinet of ministers led by Fathi Bashagha will be able to unify the Libyan society, according to the Monday commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova with regards to the approval of Bashaga as Libya’s new prime minister.

"We think that this choice by Libyan lawmakers should be respected. The important thing is for the existing contradictions between Libyans not to lead to a serious conflict but to be resolved via talks and reaching compromises. We hope that Libya’s new government led by Fathi Bashagha will be able to unify the Libyan society which will help to successfully cope with difficult tasks of the transitional period, including preparations to hold nationwide elections," she said.

On February 10, the House of Representatives elected Bashagha to become Libya's new prime minister by a majority vote. The former head of the Interior Ministry in Fayez Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (now defunct) who earlier ran in a presidential election which has been postponed, became the only candidate for the office of the head of government. Two other candidates, including former deputy prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq, dropped out of the race for the prime minister’s seat.