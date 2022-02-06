Japan looking at anti-Russian sanctions in case of alleged aggression against Ukraine

TOKYO, February 6. /TASS/. Japan’s government is looking at possible anti-Russian sanctions in the event of Russia’s hypothetical aggression against Ukraine, Sankei Shimbun reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

According to the newspaper, several ministries, including those of foreign affairs, economic, trade and industry, are working on possible sanctions. Apart from that, the Japanese side is discussing this issue with the United States via diplomatic channels.

Japan imposed its own anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the developments in Ukraine. Japan’s sanctions are much milder than those imposed by the United States and the European Union. The country’s new sanctions are expected to be stricter.

Toughening the anti-Russian sanctions, Japan wants to enroll support from the Group of Twenty nations, if China opts to change the status quo concerning Taiwan or the Senkaku (Diaoyutai) Islands, which are contested between Tokyo and Beijing.

During the online talks between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden on January 21, the sides agreed to continue cooperation to prevent Russia’s alleged aggression against Ukraine.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.