US hopes Russia will return to talks after studying US response - Nuland

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. The US hopes Russia will return to the security talks after poring over the US written response, Victoria Nuland, US Under-Secretary of State, told reporters on Thursday.

"We have resolved very difficult security and arms controls issues before through negotiations," she said. "This was true even in the worst of times and we need to do that again now."

"It’s on that basis that we hope Moscow will study what we have offered them and come back to the table," she went on to say. "Back to the bilateral table with the US, back to NATO-Russia Council and to the OSCE.".

The US heard from Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin is studying Washington’s response on security proposals and that’s significant, Victoria Nuland, US Under-Secretary of State, told.

"The most important thing we heard from Moscow today is that the documents are with President Putin that he is studying them," she said.

Russia "made clear to us that they need a little time to study them," the under-secretary also said.