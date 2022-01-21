Current global situation more chaotic than during Cold War - UN head

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. The present-day global situation is more chaotic and unpredictable than it used to be during the Cold War era, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"The Cold War had a certain number of rules. It was between two blocs. Those two blocs were structured. <…> Each one had its military alliance. There were clear rules and clear mechanisms of prevention of conflict," he told reporters. "And the Cold War, to a certain extent, <…> never became hot because there was a certain level of predictability."

"What we have now is much more chaotic, much less predictable. We have no instruments to deal with crisis, and so this, indeed, we live in a dangerous situation," the UN secretary-general added.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences. He also said that Moscow was making all possible efforts to help Kiev settle the Donbass conflict while remaining committed to the Normandy format and the Minsk Package of Agreements.

In the past two weeks, Russia and the United States conducted a series of negotiations to ease tensions.