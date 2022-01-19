US claims about ‘invasion of Ukraine’ create tensions - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Washington ramps up tensions in the region by its statements regarding deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, and claims that Ukraine could be attacked from the Belarusian territory, Belarusian Foreign Minister Anatoly Glaz said, commenting on remarks by US Department of State representative.

"The US side has been systematically introducing lies into information space in the recent weeks," the diplomat said. "It is obvious that [Washington] does it in order to escalate the situation, introduce tensions, including where there are none."

According to the Foreign Minister the US needs it "in order to justify a number of its illegal actions and to get revenge for all blatant failures of late."

"This time it came to accusing Belarus of destabilization of the situation in the region and continuation of myths about the ‘invasion’ of Ukraine from the north. This fake claim has been repeated year after year, it is complete stupidity," Glaz underscored. "We have said it repeatedly that no threat will originate from our territory; this idea has even been introduced into the draft Constitution."

He noted that Minsk does not have to report to the US and will not do that.

"If anything causes concerns, we are always ready to discuss it in a civilized way. Thankfully, both countries have diplomatic presence in each other," Glaz said.

Previously, US Department of State representative called the arrival of Russian forces in Belarus within the inspection of the Union State forces amid escalation around Ukraine extremely dangerous. He believes that Belarus becomes an increasingly destabilizing factor in the region. According to the Department of State, some clauses of the draft Constitution of Belarus can create ground for deployment of Russian forces in the republic.