Law enforcement’s terror warning compels Baikonur authorities to extend threat level

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The heightened "blue" level terror threat in Baikonur has been extended until February 3 due to the information from law enforcement agencies about the danger of a terrorist attack, according to a statement on the website of the city administration released on Wednesday.

"In connection with information received from law enforcement agencies concerning the emergence of the threat of an act of terrorism and the organization of activities to counteract such an act by the Chairman of the Anti-Terrorist Commission of the city of Baikonur, Chief of Administration, K. D. Busygin, decided to establish an increased ("blue") level terror threat on the territory of Baikonur for a period of 15 days from 12 a.m. January 19, 2022 to 12 p.m. on February 03, 2022," the message reads.

According to the city’s administration, law enforcement agencies are taking additional measures to beef up security. Citizens are recommended to keep an eye out for the appearance of people around them and any strangeness in their behavior, as well as abandoned cars and suspicious objects. Citizens are also urged to assist law enforcement agencies and treat their increased attention with understanding and patience, and to be aware of any developments occurring.

"Terrorists can disguise explosive devices to look like ordinary household items such as boxes, bags, briefcases, cigarette packs, mobile phones, and toys," the city administration warned.

Earlier, Chief of Administration, Konstantin Busygin, announced the introduction of a range of restrictions until January 19. In particular, movement and the function of checkpoints at night are limited. Futhermore, catering facilities are only open until 22:00, and the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city is prohibited. Only cafes and restaurants are entitled to sell alcoholic beverages.

Protests erupted in various cities across Kazakhstan on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities, primarily in Almaty, a few days later. The ensuing violence left thousands of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led alliance. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, have been restored to all of the country’s regions by now.