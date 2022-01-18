Round-the-clock patrolling organized in Syria’s Latakia port over terror attack threat

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The command of the Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim has organized round-the-clock patrolling of the seaport of Latakia over the treat of terror attacks, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"At a request of the Syrian authorities, the command of the Russian airbase at Hmeymim has organized round-the-clock patrolling of the seaport of Latakia and adjacent territories by the military police with the use of Patrul and Tigr armored vehicles. The convoys are controlled from the air by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russia aerospace forces," he said.

"According to the data from Syrian security agencies, subversive and terrorist groups of radical armed units from the Idlib de-escalation zone are plotting terror attacks in the ports of Tartus and Latakia," he said.

He also said that one shelling attack from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.