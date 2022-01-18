New Russian ambassador to Belarus names integration as top priority

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said continuing diverse integration within the framework of the Union State was his top priority.

"Priorities of an ambassador’s work are determined by tasks, which, in accordance with the Constitution, are set by the President of the Russian Federation. The top priority is to continue our multi-dimensional integration within the framework of step-by-step implementation of the 1999 Union State Treaty, consistent bonding within the framework of the Union State in accordance with principles of sovereign equality, voluntariness and fulfillment of mutual obligations in good faith," Gryzlov has told TASS in the interview.

In his words, the ultimate goal of the ongoing integration is to raise incomes and quality of life of Russians and Belarusians.

"The Russian Federation is the main trade partner of the Republic of Belarus, accounting for nearly a half of the republic’s overall foreign trade turnover. Strengthening our common economic space, creating a full-fledged economic sovereignty of the Union State for the sake of well-being and prosperity of our peoples - this is what we see as strategically important and necessary tasks for both countries," the ambassador continued.

Gryzlov added that the special nature of Russian-Belarusian relations allows for certain preferences, such as "comfortable prices for Russian fuel, favorable loan terms, simplified access of Belarusian products to the Russian market." Besides, the two countries are also running large-scale joint projects in energy, transport and industry, he added.

According to the ambassador, citizens and companies of both countries have already profited from the integration. As an example, he cited the recent decision to allow Belarusian enterprises to participate in state tenders in Russia. "It is necessary to continue systematic actions for bringing our economies and legal systems closer," he said. "As you can see, both Russia and Belarus profit from such initiatives, which eventually raise our common competitiveness."