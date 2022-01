NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. Over 120 of 224 domestic flights scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reports.

"Overall, 224 flights were scheduled for January 9, 2022 (144 by Air Astana and Fly Arystan, 58 by SCAT and 22 by Qazaq Air). Eleven of them are delayed and 129 flights have been canceled," the ministry reported.