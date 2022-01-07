Dialogue with Russia to proceed under European security system principles - Baerbock

BERLIN, January 7. /TASS/. Dialogue between NATO and Russia can be maintained only within the framework of the basic principles of the European security system, German and French Foreign Ministers, Annalena Baerbock said on Friday after a videoconference meeting of the NATO top diplomats.

"During the meeting [videoconference] of NATO foreign ministers, we agreed future dialogue formats with Russia and prepared a NATO-Russia Council meeting," she wrote on her Twitter account. "It is clear for us: dialogue should proceed on the basis of the key principles of the European security system."

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed such statements as hollow and groundless with the intention of fanning tensions. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences. According to Peskov, Moscow is doing its best to help Kiev settle the conflict in Donbass.

On January 10, Geneva is hosting Russian-US talks on security guarantees. On January 12, Russia will discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe as well as the Russian projects on security guarantees at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and on January 13 - at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

On December 17, 2021 the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were submitted to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.