Over 11,000 illegal migrants entered Germany through Belarus in 2021 — police

BERLIN, December 30. /TASS/. Over 11,000 illegal migrants entered Germany through Belarus and Poland in 2021, but their numbers decreased gradually at the end of the year, German Federal Police, tasked with border security, announced Thursday.

The German law enforcement registered a total of 11,213 migrants entering via the Belarusian-Polish route. Most migrants arrived at the state of Brandenburg in Western Germany. Most migrants are citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

In September, 2,049 migrants entered Germany illegally, with 5,294 in October and 2,849 in November. In December, the Federal Police registered only 521 illegal migrants entering via this route.