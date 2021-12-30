Hungary’s PM plans to meet Putin in early February — foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early February 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Viktor Orban will meet with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin in early February, the preparation is underway," Szijjarto said in his Twitter account.

Hungary’s foreign minister expressed hope that next year that progress will be reached in the countries’ relations on the expansion of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hungarian production facilities, as well as cooperation in the aerospace industry.

Orban told a news conference that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and accepts that he can visit Russia for it. The last time Putin and Orban met was in Budapest in 2019.