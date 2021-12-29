Geneva to provide best conditions for Russian-US consultations — authorities

GENEVA, December 29. /TASS/. The authorities of Geneva welcome the choice of their city for Russian-US consultations and will ensure that the discussions are held in the best conditions, the cantonal government’s minister in charge of foreign affairs, Nathalie Fontanet, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Council of State (cantonal government - TASS) is glad the Russian and US delegations have selected Geneva for these new discussions between the two countries. This choice is a great honor for our canton and its long-standing commitment to a peaceful and constructive dialogue between the two countries. We will see to it the discussions can be held in the best conditions possible, in accordance with our old Swiss tradition of providing good offices," Fontanet said when asked how the Geneva authorities saw the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees, due on January 10.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Elisa Raggi told TASS that Switzerland was ready to provide good offices "whenever they are useful and desirable."

"This includes the role of a host country and assistance to negotiations and meetings," she said.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday that Russian-US consultations on security guarantees would be held in Geneva.

"The meeting will take place in Geneva," he said in reply to a corresponding question. "January 10 will be the main day for bilateral Russian-US consultations, which, as we hope will develop into negotiations on our draft agreements."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 made public drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member-countries. They were handed to the US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.