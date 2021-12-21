Russian diplomat expects security talks with US to be held in realistic time frame

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects to launch and promote talks on security guarantees with Washington in a realistic time frame, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"I think that NATO and Washington realize what it’s all about. I believe that talks will begin after all, I think that contacts are already underway, particularly involving [Russian Presidential Aide] Yury Ushakov and White House [National Security] Advisor [Jake Sullivan]. In fact, [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg and [US Department of State Spokesperson Ned] Price have both made statements, which were completely different, but like money, efforts to reach agreements enjoy silence. There is a chance to achieve progress and do it in a realistic time frame. This is what I hope for," the diplomat explained.

Gavrilov pointed out earlier that Moscow had clarified its position and possible reaction to the actions of NATO who continued to tread on Russia’s "sore spots" so the North Atlantic Alliance "has to provide serious responses instead of rejecting everything off the bat."

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the United States and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to launch substantive negotiations in order to provide Russia with reliable and long-term security guarantees. The head of state specified that Russia was seeking legal and judicial guarantees because the West had earlier failed to keep its verbal promises.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had informed White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of Moscow’s readiness to immediately launch talks on the draft agreements on security guarantees. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent Russia at the negotiations.