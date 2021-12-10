Russia, US should bring positions on arms control closer to each other, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington should reach an understanding on the need to bring their positions on arms control closer to each other and find points of contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told an online briefing on Friday.

"Now the parameters of further arms control need to be defined," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out. "In a broad outline, I can say that we should reach an understanding with the Americans on the need to bring our positions closer to each other and look for points of contact, especially in the areas where we can work together, establishing an equitable and respectful dialogue," he pointed out.

So far, Russia and the United States have held two expert meetings in Geneva, following which they have set up two working groups, the first is on the principles and objectives for future arms control and the second is on the capabilities and actions with strategic effects, the senior Russian diplomat specified.

"Unfortunately, we see that our precautions and warnings are being ignored and the NATO military infrastructure is moving maximally close to us. This is why the president of Russia [Vladimir Putin] has instructed our diplomacy to seek long-term guarantees of security at our western frontiers," Ryabkov pointed out.

As the senior Russian diplomat emphasized, these should be legally binding guarantees instead of "some verbal understandings." They should rule out "any further NATO eastward expansion and the deployment of weapon systems that endanger us in close proximity to Russian territory," Ryabkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to start substantive talks in order to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees." In its dialogue with the United States and US allies, Moscow will insist on "elaborating concrete proposals" ruling out any further NATO expansion and the deployment of weapon systems endangering Russia in close proximity to its borders," he stressed.

As Putin specified, Russia "needs legally binding guarantees because Western partners have failed to honor their corresponding verbal commitments."

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held talks via a video conference. Both leaders agreed that they would instruct their representatives to "start substantive consultations on sensitive issues."