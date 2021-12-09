Researching new omicron variant may take up to two months — virologists

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Researching the new omicron coronavirus variant can take up to two months, the Vector Center of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS.

"Currently, the virus is being isolated from biological material. It may take up to two months to carry out a full cycle of studies, including determining the transmissibility, pathogenicity, and susceptibility of a new variant to antibodies from those who have been ill or vaccinated," the message said.

It was noted that the center has now received biomaterials from people infected with the omicron variant.

On December 6, the first two cases of infection with the omicron variant were recorded in Russia. According to the Consumer Rights watchdog, it was found in people arriving from the Republic of South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected in 57 countries. The organization’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update noted that "at present, Omicron cases have been reported in 57 countries across all WHO regions."

Experts noted the fact that the number of detected coronavirus infections is quickly growing in the south of Africa. Although "drivers of these increases remain unknown," it is "plausible" that this was caused by the spread of Omicron in this region as well as by enhanced testing for the presence of the coronavirus after this strain was designated as a "Variant of Concern" (VOC).

According to the WHO, additional information is needed in order to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron strain. "There is a need for more data to assess whether the mutations present on the Omicron variant may result in reduced protection from vaccine derived immunity and data on vaccine effectiveness, including the use of additional vaccination doses," the experts stated. It is stressed that "WHO will continue to work with partners to monitor and evaluate these data once they become available".

The organization noted reports according to which "the Omicron variant may have a growth advantage over other circulating variants". At the same time, the experts do not know yet "whether this will translate into increased transmissibility". Information on the clinical severity of the Omicron variant is also limited. Citing those 212 infections with this strain detected in 18 EU countries, the experts noted that the course of the disease was "asymptomatic or mild".