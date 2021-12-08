Deployment of Kiev forces on Belarusian border can lead to conflict — security chief

MINSK, December 8. / TASS /. Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said that Ukraine was deploying its military forces near the Belarusian border, involving helicopters and combat aircraft, which was likely to cause a local conflict.

"For some reason, the Ukrainian leadership decided to carry out drills practically on the state border under the guise of combating illegal migration. It deployed a group of armed forces, heavy weapons, using helicopters and combat aircraft," the security chief noted. "Probably, they are looking up to Poland, which is fighting migrants by using water cannons and tear gas; it is a good thing that they did not use firearms. This can result in a local conflict."

At the same time, Volfovich recalled the recent border violation made by one of Kiev’s combat helicopters. "What was it <…> - a provocation, mismanagement, lack of pilot training, or just slovenliness? But this is not the right [place] for demonstrating your ‘prowess’," the security chief noted.

Volfovich also mentioned that the Belarusian side "did not give any reasons" for such moves. At the same time, the security chief emphasized that Belarus always had good relations along the border with the neighboring countries. "I would like to return to that time when the dialogue between the border authorities was constructive and had mutual respect, trust, and the exchange of information. This will contribute to the security of both the peoples of neighboring countries and Belarus," the head of the Belarusian Security Council said.

The security chief also noted that Minsk had always focused on the protection of the western borders, with Poland and Lithuania. "Currently, our southern neighbor Ukraine is taking an unfriendly stance towards Belarus <…>. [Kiev] is looking up to the West (or dictated by it) and trying to carry out drills under the guise of combating illegal migration.".