Ukraine’s military attache in Belarus receives protest note over border violation

MINSK, December 5. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has handed a protest note to Ukraine’s military attache over the violations of the state border, the Belarusian defense agency reported on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"On December 5, 2021, the military attache at the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus, summoned to the department of international military cooperation of the Defense Ministry, was handed a protest note due to the more frequent violations of the state border of the Republic of Belarus in airspace by the Ukrainian side," the statement said. "The December 4, 2021 violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus in airspace by a Ukrainian Mi-8 type helicopter in the area of the Novaya Rudnya populated locality was the reason," the statement specified.

The Belarusian side conveyed to the military attache that "the Ukrainian side avoids dialogue to resolve controversial issues both along the lines of international military cooperation and of arms control which is very alarming." "The combination of these facts may indicate that a threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus may emerge on the southern direction," the Belarusian Defense Ministry stated.

On December 4, on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter crossed the state border at an altitude of about 100 meters near the Novaya Rudnya checkpoint and traveled up to 1 km of Belarusian territory.